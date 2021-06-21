Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post sales of $29.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.12 billion and the lowest is $29.57 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $129.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.39 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

