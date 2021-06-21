Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Billion

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post sales of $29.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.12 billion and the lowest is $29.57 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $129.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.39 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 104,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.