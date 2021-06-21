Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post sales of $96.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.77 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $146.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $428.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.77 million to $458.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $552.66 million, with estimates ranging from $500.62 million to $587.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

TNP opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

