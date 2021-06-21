Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. VMware reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,120. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

