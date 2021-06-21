Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce $437.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.14 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX opened at $195.84 on Monday. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.79.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

