Zano Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.76 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00006139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $139,510.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.93 or 1.00053468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00328162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00391809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.82 or 0.00710843 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,723,295 coins and its circulating supply is 10,693,795 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

