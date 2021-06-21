Zcash Trading Down 22.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $106.52 or 0.00324689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $500.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00119626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00185233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,043,394 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

