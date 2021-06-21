Zeepin (ZPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,576.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $307,814.90 and $48,576.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00121428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,853.42 or 0.99849547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

