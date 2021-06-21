Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.60 Per Share

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Zegona Communications’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ZEG traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 146.49 ($1.91). 53,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. Zegona Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

