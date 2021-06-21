Zel Price Tops $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00323714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00122943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00185782 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

