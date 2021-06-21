ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145,933.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $267,519.77 and approximately $145,933.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007729 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000251 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

