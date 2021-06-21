Zenswap Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $34,490.55 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $34,490.55 and $113.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.38 or 0.00686714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00079935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.