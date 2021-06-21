Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Cap of $620,617.22

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $620,617.22 and $88.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $640.63 or 0.02008166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00683388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080601 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

