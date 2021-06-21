Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,425.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00324941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00123832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,145,005 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

