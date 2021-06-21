Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $234,680.31 and $751.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

