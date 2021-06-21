ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $171,118.42 and approximately $29.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.82 or 0.00675771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00080406 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

