Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.49. 28,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,207,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

ZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.