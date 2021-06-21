Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101.65 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $853.00 million and approximately $101.65 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00188741 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00617579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,695,891,978 coins and its circulating supply is 11,404,424,825 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.