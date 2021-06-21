ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $42.34

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.34, but opened at $43.55. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 1,897 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,682,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

