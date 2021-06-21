Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,086.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

