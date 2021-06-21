ZINC (ZINC) 1-Day Volume Tops $96.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. ZINC has a market cap of $55,429.15 and approximately $96.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00021621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00655969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00079233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039426 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

