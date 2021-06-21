Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.89

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.86. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 55,784 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $820.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.