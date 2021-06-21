Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.89

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.86. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 55,784 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $820.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,076,526 shares of company stock worth $4,692,763 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

