ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $111,966.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,713.01 or 1.00090889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 19,539,224 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.