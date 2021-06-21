ZUM TOKEN Tops One Day Volume of $4,923.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $139,242.56 and $4,923.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 62.4% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00683951 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,987,142,596 coins and its circulating supply is 14,480,164,515 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

