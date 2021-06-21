ZumCoin (ZUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $961,254.64 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

