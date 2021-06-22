-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 224,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.21.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

