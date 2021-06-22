$0.21 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 156,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $962.23 million, a PE ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

