-$0.21 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MNPR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,109. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

