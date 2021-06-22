$0.34 EPS Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 334,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.