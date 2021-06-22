$0.43 EPS Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $147.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

