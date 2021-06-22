$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

