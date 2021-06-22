$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

COP traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 306,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,352. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of -406.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

