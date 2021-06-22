0Chain (ZCN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $415,653.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. 0Chain has a total market cap of $16.60 million and $415,653.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00104322 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

