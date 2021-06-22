0x Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. 0x has a market capitalization of $539.06 million and approximately $93.70 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0x has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00651031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00078370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039442 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

