0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $426,235.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $426,235.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.17 or 0.00644631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039066 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

