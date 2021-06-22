$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after buying an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

