$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.07. 877,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.09. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,077 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,532 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

