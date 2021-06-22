$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $860.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hasbro by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

