$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

