$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 38.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOH traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $84.26. The company had a trading volume of 200,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

