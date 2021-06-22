$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

