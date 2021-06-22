$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

