$1.53 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.47. Walmart posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $438,878,304.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,595,808. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,319,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,123. The stock has a market cap of $383.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

