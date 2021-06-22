$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $714.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.