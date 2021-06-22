$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 99.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 278.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 48,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $175.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $178.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

