$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.58. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 116,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,603. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

