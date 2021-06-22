1,000,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTPYU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000.

Shares of RTPYU stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

