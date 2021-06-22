$101.59 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report sales of $101.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.04 million. Workiva posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $416.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $7,777,520 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Workiva by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $114.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.