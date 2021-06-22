105,920 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000. Capital One Financial makes up 6.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

