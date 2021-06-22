111,113 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,557. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87.

