132,970 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of The Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $6,308,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $679.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

